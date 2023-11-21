POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More information on a shooting in Pocatello has been released.

Linda Larsen received the arrest documents for Mitchell Gonzales from Pocatello Police.

While many questions remain, the case is starting to become clearer.

It happened at the Center Street underpass after a fight broke out between two men in the north pedestrian walkway.

Arrest documents say, when officer Anderson arrived on scene, he began searching for a man with a gun shot wound.

The officer was able to locate Gonzales and see he was bleeding, but Gonzales ran.

After a short foot pursuit, Gonzalez was arrested.

When police told Gonzalez he needed to go to the hospital he said he, “Rather died.”

As we reported, Gonzales was charged with battery on certain personnel.

The arrest docs say when being treated at the hospital, he kicked a paramidic in the face and neck.

The investigation is now in the hands of the prosecutor, and we will continue to follow this case.