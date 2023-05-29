More isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday
We’re looking to repeat our weather for the next few days, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will favor the foothills and mountains, with the occasional slow-moving thunderstorm in the Snake River Plain.
Monday night, we’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 40’s. Winds in the range of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
A slight chance of showers for Tuesday morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature in the upper 70’s. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A
- FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR…
EAST CENTRAL CASSIA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO…
SOUTH CENTRAL POWER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO…
- UNTIL 900 PM MDT.
- AT 338 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 0.5 AND 1 INCH OF RAIN
HAS FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 0.5 TO 1 INCH ARE
POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. HAZARD…FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE…RADAR. IMPACT…FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN
AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS
OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW-LYING AREAS.
- SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE…
MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF EAST CENTRAL CASSIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL POWER
COUNTIES INCLUDING HEGLAR CANYON.
