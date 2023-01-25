Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello.
For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
Thursday night, snow will start moving in as an area of low pressure rolls in from the north. A 50 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a temperature around 23. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday, Snow expected with blowing snow before noon. A High near 27. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including
the communities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.