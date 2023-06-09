IDAHO (KIFI) – Above average rainfall and heat is continuing to wither away at the snowpack across our local mountains.

The snowpack continues to melt each and every day with the rain and heat that come through every day, yet it is still very present across our mountain peaks in SE Idaho, central ID, and the Continental Divide. In fact, the Bear River Basin has over 600% of their typical snowpack this year. The Birch, Beaver, and Little Lost basins also have snowpacks that are well above their averages around 300%. Some of the mountains still have up to 15 to 20 inches of more precipitable water on these mountain peaks.

Most of our rivers continue to remain under flood warnings. High amounts of snow melt and rain continue to pour down into the rivers which has put many of them on flood alerts. Up into Friday, The Portneuf River has now been under a flood warning for 42 consecutive days dating back to April.

Idaho Falls and Pocatello have seen lots of rain showers which has brought them above average rainfall. Both towns have seen around two inches of rain for the month of May which is more than the inch and a half of rain they typically see.

Rain showers and above average temperatures are predicted for most of the long term forecast which means flooding concerns are expected to continue.