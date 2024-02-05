For Monday night, we’ll see rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 30’s.

For Tuesday, more scattered rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40’s.

Rain and snow for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Increasing winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. More scattered snow for Wednesday night, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

A chance of snow for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s with winds at 10-20 mph.