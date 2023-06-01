More rain and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies for Friday and Saturday

We have one area of low pressure to our south over the Four Corners, with another area of low pressure working towards us from Oregon.

Look for more scattered showers, with some heavy rain possible for Friday. We’ll also see dropping temperatures for highs.

Overnight lows around 50° with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday, partly cloudy for the morning, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. A high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. .

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high in the upper 60’s, with gusty winds.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the lower 70’s.