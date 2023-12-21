By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — Portions of Southern California will see continued rainfall Friday from an atmospheric river that threatens even more flooding after it already wreaked havoc on some roadways.

The storm system has already drenched parts of coastal Southern California with 1 to 5 inches of rain from early Wednesday to late Thursday, with some areas seeing more than 6 inches of rainfall. The deluge led to knee-deep floodwaters in some areas, road closures and even an evacuation warning for communities in Ventura County just days before the holiday weekend.

And while Thursday brought the atmospheric river’s worst impacts, heavy rain Friday still threatens flooding in some of the affected areas and beyond California.

A slight risk for excessive rainfall – Level 2 of 4 – is in effect Friday for parts of Southern California, according to the Weather Prediction Center. As the atmospheric river continues to move east Friday, parts of southern Arizona are also under the same level of rainfall threat. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Flood watches are also in effect through Friday evening for various areas in southwest California, according to the National Weather Service. The coastal areas in Orange and San Diego counties along with valleys in San Bernardino and Riverside counties are under the flood watch. Mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are also under flood watch Friday.

The Los Angeles area can expect rainfall exceeding an inch on Friday. The region was experiencing rain and isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening, when rain was falling at a rate of about 0.10 inches per 30 minutes, the local National Weather Service said online.

In nearby Ventura County, the coastal city of Oxnard’s downtown area saw a month’s deluge Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

“This puts into perspective how heavy the 3.18 inches that fell in just one hour truly was. The average rainfall for the entire month of December is 2.56 inches,” the weather service noted.

The inundation affected at least 60 homes in Ventura County, where Oxnard and Port Hueneme bore the brunt of the storm, according to a county fire department spokesperson.

“Over 3 inches of rain per hour came down at the height of the storm. The roadways became flooded and vehicles became trapped in the roadway,” Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andy VanSciver said.

Floodwaters in some Ventura County areas reached 2 to 3 feet deep, VanSciver noted. The county’s fire department received 275 calls within five hours — a staggering uptick from its estimated 190 calls per day, VanSciver said.

The severe flooding led to officials in Ventura County to issue an evacuation warning for parts of the county, officials said Thursday.

In Santa Barbara, forceful rainfall overwhelmed some roadways, causing ramps to the area’s Highway 101 to close Thursday morning.

CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

