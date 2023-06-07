Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening. Overnight lows back in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with south winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy for your Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms and showers. a high in the mid 70’s with Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40’s.

Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75°.

For Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature in the mid 70’s.