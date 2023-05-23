Tuesday evening and late night, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. A low temperature around the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More chances of showers for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. A high temperature in the lower to mid 70’s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, a little drier with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 72° with breezy winds at 10-20 mph.