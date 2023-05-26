We’ll continue to see scattered thunderstorms, Friday evening through this weekend.
Tonight, look for more showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47°.
Saturday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.