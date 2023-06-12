We’re seeing low pressure to our south, with a blocking ridge of high pressure to the east. Another area of low pressure moving out of Canada for the mid-week. This combination of systems will keep unsettled weather in play for our region for Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Scattered showers, thunderstorms for Monday evening and overnight into early Tuesday. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Low around 51°. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday. A high near 70°, with East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

For Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.