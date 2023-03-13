KIFI Weather

A cold front is approaching with winds and wet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold front passes through the region Tuesday night, with stronger winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall through the day, Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for our higher elevations.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow showers. An overnight low around 30°, for the Snake River Plain. South winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected for the Plain.

A chance of rain and snow for Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40°. South southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected, for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds Tuesday night with some rain showers. Wind gusts around 35 mph, with overnight lows around 35°.

Rain for Wednesday, with some of the rain turning over to snow later in the day. A high near 40°, with dropping temperatures through the day. South southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY…