Some light clouds breezing through and another single digit cold night heading toward your big game gathering tomorrow. Watch Fox 5 for all the fun and commercials and join us for a full wrap up Monday morning on 8. We had a bright day with temps in the 30’s and these cold morning continue. Single digits for lows tomorrow and slightly cooler than today. Ridge builds ahead of front and warmer for Monday then showers 10pm into Tuesday. 1-2″ of snow possible with more for mountains benches/ridges. -10 degrees cooler and windy with 20’s for highs on Valentine’s Day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather