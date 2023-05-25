The low embedded in our region slides west and remains the dominant factor for our weather through the weekend. Unfortunately, this makes for more storms into Memorial Day. 70% of storms with the southerly flow of moisture today and tomorrow. Chances back off 50% for the weekend, but scattered convection and rains with small hail and gusty winds are likely.

Highs will be in 70’s and upper 60’s in the mountains. Flood alerts are in effect and you are advised to stay away from standing and running water.

Lows in the 50’s and 40’s. Winds shift tonight back to a southerly flow.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather