PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia say Monday that more suspects will be charged with smashing into stores last week as law enforcement officials review video of the social-media fueled mayhem. More than 70 people already face a range of charges, such as burglary, conspiracy and riot. The flash mob-style break-ins hit dozens of stores Tuesday night, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple. Authorities say suspects used social media to target business in several parts of the city, including pharmacies, a hair salon, a cellphone store, and dozens of liquor stores. Authorities say they are looking for additional ringleaders in the thefts.

