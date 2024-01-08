By Jessica Moore

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down three of Manhattan’s key entry points during the morning rush Monday — the Holland Tunnel, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge.

All three roadways have since reopened after police say more than 100 people were taken into custody. They say the protests were mostly peaceful but caused major disruptions for drivers.

CBS New York’s Jessica Moore reported from the Manhattan Bridge, where several of the demonstrators were chained together with ramming devices, and officers had to use a saw to separate them.

“As the violence escalates, we have to make our message known, and it’s not coming from the top, so the people are sending the message. After all, it is our tax dollars,” actor and activist Susan Sarandon told Moore.

Many said they feel Americans have forgotten about the people left behind in Gaza, and they plan to escalate their protests until there is a complete cease-fire. Sunday marked three months since Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation.

“I’m an anti-Zionist Jew and I know from my history of being Jewish and the history of the Holocaust, that we will not allow this to happen again,” another demonstrator added. “When we say never again, we mean never again for everyone.”

The Port Authority Police Department said protesters blocked the outbound lanes of the Holland Tunnel around 9:30 a.m., resulting in 120 arrests.

The NYPD also responded to both the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges and took several people into custody.

Video taken near the tunnel showed dozens people sitting down in the roadway, as officers set up metal barriers around them.

Another video showed a similar scene at the Brooklyn Bridge, where about the same number sat in the street there. Video also showed three lanes of traffic at a standstill on the Manhattan Bridge.

Police warned drivers to expect residual delays in the areas around the tunnel and bridges, as well as the Williamsburg Bridge.

