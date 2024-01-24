POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than $100,000 was raised for local charities and scholarships at the 2023 Festival of Trees.

The College of Business was able to to increase the donation amount given to all of the benefiting organizations.

The United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho both received $25,000. The School District 25 Education Foundation received $18,000, and Make-a-Wish Idaho received $12,000 – both a 20% increase from the 2022 Festival donation.

$25,000 was also added to the College of Business Festival of Trees Scholarship fund, which allows for the scholarship to become permanently endowed.

“All of us in the College of Business are thrilled we are able to permanently endow a new scholarship from the Festival of Trees that will benefit our students forever,” College of Business Dean and Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing Shane Hunt said. “The Festival of Trees is an incredible holiday tradition in our community, and we are very excited to support several local charities as well as permanently endow this scholarship for our ISU business students thanks to the generous support of our sponsors led by Lookout Credit Union.”