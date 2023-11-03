By Sugam Pokharel and Jennifer Hauser, CNN

Kathmandu (CNN) — At least 129 people have been killed in an earthquake that struck northwestern Nepal shortly before midnight local time on Friday evening, police say.

The quake was a magnitude 5.6, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It hit 42km (about 26 miles) from Jumla, Nepal, in Karnali province.

Nepal police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat told CNN that so far 129 people have been confirmed killed and 140 injured.

In Jajarkot district, close to the quake’s epicenter, 92 people were confirmed dead and another 55 injured. In nearby Rukam West district, 37 were killed and 85 injured, Kadayat said.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal, which lies where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet to create the towering Himalayan mountain range. At least 9,000 people were killed in 2015 when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, damaging houses and temples across swathes of the nation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

