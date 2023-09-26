By WGAL Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Thirty to 40 deer found dead in northwestern Pennsylvania had hemorrhagic disease, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The deer were found the week of Sept. 8 in the vicinity of State Game Lands 214 in North Shenango and Sadsbury townships in Crawford County.

Hemorrhagic disease (HD) is caused by viruses that are spread by insects called biting midges. Disease outbreaks typically occur in late fall when biting midges are in abundance.

While both elk and deer in Pennsylvania are susceptible to infection, white-tailed deer are much more vulnerable. Outbreaks among deer have been recorded in Pennsylvania over the past few years, according to the game commission.

The game commission has monitored HD to keep track of what viral strains occur from year to year and to determine if there are population-level implications. No significantly negative disease impacts have been identified to date, and local populations quickly recover following an outbreak.

The game commission said HD is not dangerous to people or their pets. However, the public is urged to remain at a safe distance when observing wildlife and not to handle wild animals unless they are hunting, trapping or otherwise authorized to do so.

The public is encouraged to report cases of two or more dead deer found in the same area at the same time by calling the game commission at 833-PGC-WILD (833-742-9453).

People can also use the game commission’s Wildlife Health Survey tool at pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS to report health issues involving wild birds or mammals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



