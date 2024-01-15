By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — More than a dozen people in New Mexico face federal drug trafficking charges after a Drug Enforcement Administration operation with several local law enforcement groups.

The DEA-led investigation found several narcotics, dozens of firearms, along with over $120,000 cash being seized by law enforcement. A total of 13 residences were searched on federal warrants.

Here’s a complete list of what was found:

34 firearms, at least eight are “ghost guns,” which lack a serial number Around 102 pounds of methamphetamine 21 kilograms of cocaine Nearly 3 kilograms of heroin Around 10,000 pulls 34 firearms seized

As the investigation was developing, law enforcement seized over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 kilograms of fentanyl. The 15 people are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics over three years, from August 2020 to November 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



