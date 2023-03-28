We’re holding off showers for the plain today ahead of another flow from the west. But we’ll have warmer highs today in the mid-to-upper 30’s to mid 40’s for Pocatello. Arrival of wet weather timing out to early tomorrow with snow in the mountains and more rain/mix in valley. Slushy and wet with winds picking up.

