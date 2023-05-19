By Krystal Hur, CNN

New York (CNN) — Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman will step down as the company’s head within the next 12 months, he said Friday at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Gorman, who is one of the longest-serving heads of a US bank, became CEO in January 2010.

He said Friday he plans to take on the role of executive chairman.

“The Board has identified three very strong senior internal candidates for consideration as the next CEO,” he said Friday at the meeting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.