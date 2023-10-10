BALTIMORE (AP) — Morgan State University leaders are planning to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus after a shooting last week left five people injured during homecoming festivities. University President David Wilson said during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening that the barrier will encircle 90% of campus and effectively “eliminate unfettered access.” He said security upgrades were already underway before the shooting and are now proceeding with more urgency. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but Baltimore police have released surveillance images of persons of interest and asked the public for help identifying them.

