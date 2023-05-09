Clouds and showers with mountain snows will give way to some winds 15-20mph and brighter conditions. 30’s in the morning and hitting 60’s and lower 60’s by afternoon. Another swift wave with more warmth tomorrow brings a 30-40% of showers and storms for mid-week. Slightly warmer and more seasonal temps take us into the mid 60’s. Storms and shower remain in the forecast for Thursday especially into the state line counties, but look out weekend, we’re headed to more outdoor weather with sun and 70’s.

