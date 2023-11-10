MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco (AP) — After many natural disasters, people debate how to rebuild without changing their community for the worse. Morocco has pledged to rebuild from a September earthquake in line with its architectural heritage. The country plans to spend $11.7 billion on post-quake reconstruction over the next five years. And villagers and architects agree that earthquake-safe construction is a top priority. That’s created a push for modern building materials. But the government says it wants to rebuild in line with Morocco’s cultural and architectural heritage.

