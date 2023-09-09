An earthquake struck Morocco late Friday and killed more than 1,300 people. The death toll is expected to increase as rescuers struggle to reach some areas. Some of the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths in countries such as Haiti, China and Pakistan.

