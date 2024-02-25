ROGACA, Serbia (AP) — Moscow ally Serbia is cracking down on anti-war Russians living in the Balkan country. Serbia opened its borders in recent years to tens of thousands of Russians fleeing the government of President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. Russian pro-democracy activists in the Balkan country now say at least a dozen recently faced entry bans or had their residency permits revoked on grounds that they pose a threat to Serbia’s security. Russian anti-war campaigners say at least eight others are afraid to speak publicly about their legal problems with the Serbian authorities. Rights activists say the residency problems point to a close relation between Serbia’s increasingly autocratic President Aleksandar Vučić and Putin.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

