KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure. Russian officials say 50 drones were shot down by air defences over eight Russian regions, including 26 over the country’s western Belgorod region close to the Ukrainian border. Two people were killed. The drone strikes appeared to be directed toward Russia’s energy infrastructure. In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.