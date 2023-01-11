

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Idaho



2p2play // Shutterstock

#50. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning “to catch”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 387

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#117 most common name, -48.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #94

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,254



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#49. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 395

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#64 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #113

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,388



Canva

#48. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 401

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#178 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195



Canva

#47. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#256 (tie) most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095



marina shin // Shutterstock

#46. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#87 (tie) most common name, -41.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Idaho



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#45. Dakota

Dakota is a name of Native American Dakota origin meaning “friend”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#363 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,592



noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#44. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 429

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#171 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#43. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 429

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#117 most common name, -53.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890



Canva

#42. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 448

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 380 (#47 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#41. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 460

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#214 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Idaho



Canva

#40. Jared

Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#289 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779



Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#39. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 470

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#108 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#38. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 477

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#292 (tie) most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#37. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 491

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, +26.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#36. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 491

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#43 most common name, -14.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho



Falcona // Shutterstock

#35. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 506

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#93 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128



Canva

#34. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 509

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -35.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#33. Tanner

Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 528

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#105 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #99

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346



Canva

#32. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 533

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#8 most common name, +40.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541



Canva

#31. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 576

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#84 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Idaho



Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#30. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 596

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#63 most common name, -46.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#29. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 598

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#282 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#28. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 636

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#2 most common name, +47.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802



Canva

#27. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 650

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#7 most common name, +17.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 677

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 708 (#10 most common name, +4.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#25. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 682

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#56 most common name, -47.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192



Canva

#24. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 712

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#49 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#23. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#92 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#22. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 743

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#68 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#21. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 750

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 626 (#16 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

You may also like: Famous actors from Idaho



Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#20. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 795

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#41 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696



Canva

#19. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 805

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 769 (#6 most common name, -4.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#18. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 814

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 505 (#33 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#17. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#227 (tie) most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198



Canva

#16. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 907

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#25 most common name, -36.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Idaho



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#15. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#115 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#14. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 971

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#185 (tie) most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108



Canva

#13. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#154 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398



Capable97 // Shutterstock

#12. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 985

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#135 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#11. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#60 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor



Canva

#10. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,044

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#85 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268



Canva

#9. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,066

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#80 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,104

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#36 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884



Canva

#7. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,146

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#194 (tie) most common name, -88.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472



Canva

#6. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,226

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#42 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho



Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,332

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#55 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,339

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 405 (#44 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,516

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#29 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360



Canva

#2. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#74 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#17 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

The post Most popular boy names in the 90s in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.