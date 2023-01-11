yifanjrb // Shutterstock
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Chase
Chase is a name of French origin meaning “to catch”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 387
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#117 most common name, -48.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #94
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,254
#49. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#64 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #113
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,388
#48. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 401
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#178 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#47. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#256 (tie) most common name, -78.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#46. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#87 (tie) most common name, -41.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#45. Dakota
Dakota is a name of Native American Dakota origin meaning “friend”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#363 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,592
#44. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 429
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#171 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790
#43. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 429
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#117 most common name, -53.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#42. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 448
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 380 (#47 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
#41. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 460
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#214 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#40. Jared
Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 469
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#289 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779
#39. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 470
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#108 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861
#38. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 477
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#292 (tie) most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
#37. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 491
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, +26.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912
#36. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 491
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#43 most common name, -14.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#35. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 506
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#93 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#34. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 509
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -35.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#33. Tanner
Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 528
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#105 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #99
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346
#32. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 533
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#8 most common name, +40.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
#31. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 576
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#84 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#30. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 596
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#63 most common name, -46.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#29. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 598
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#282 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382
#28. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 636
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#2 most common name, +47.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#27. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 650
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#7 most common name, +17.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#26. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 677
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 708 (#10 most common name, +4.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#25. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 682
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#56 most common name, -47.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#24. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 712
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#49 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#23. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#92 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#22. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 743
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#68 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#21. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 750
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 626 (#16 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#20. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 795
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#41 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#19. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 805
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 769 (#6 most common name, -4.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#18. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 814
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 505 (#33 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#17. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 896
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#227 (tie) most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#16. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 907
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#25 most common name, -36.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#15. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#115 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#14. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 971
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#185 (tie) most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#13. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 979
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#154 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#12. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 985
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#135 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#11. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 993
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#60 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#10. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,044
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#85 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#9. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,066
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#80 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#8. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,104
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#36 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#7. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,146
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#194 (tie) most common name, -88.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#6. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,226
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#42 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#5. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,332
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#55 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,339
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 405 (#44 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,516
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#29 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
#2. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#74 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,896
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#17 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
