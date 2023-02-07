Lopolo // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Idaho from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Idaho


Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#50. Gracie

Gracie is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessing”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#77 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #114
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,376


Canva

#49. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#143 (tie) most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029


Canva

#48. Trinity

Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 302
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865


Mcimage // Shutterstock

#47. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#164 (tie) most common name, -63.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768


Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#46. Rylee

Rylee is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 305
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#49 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #140
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,876

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Idaho


Durganand // Shutterstock

#45. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 309
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#61 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924


phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#44. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 312
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 440 (#22 most common name, +41.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475


Canva

#43. Ashlyn

Ashlyn is a name of Irish origin meaning “dream”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 315
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#154 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #136
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,378


Canva

#42. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#215 (tie) most common name, -72.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317


Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#41. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 385 (#28 most common name, +21.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Idaho


Canva

#40. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 321
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 147 (#115 (tie) most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678


pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#39. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 333
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#199 (tie) most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809


Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#38. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#109 (tie) most common name, -57.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406


Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#37. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 359
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#10 most common name, +59.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641


Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#36. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 372
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#151 (tie) most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Idaho


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#238 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885


Oleggg // Shutterstock

#34. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 385
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#153 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 393
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#17 most common name, +18.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#32. Bailey

Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#63 most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #84
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#31. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 396
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Idaho


Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#30. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 210 (#72 (tie) most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215


Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#29. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 406
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 232 (#57 (tie) most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568


DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#28. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#169 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734


javi_indy // Shutterstock

#27. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#16 most common name, +12.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163


Canva

#26. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 440
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 495 (#15 most common name, +12.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Idaho


Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#25. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 444
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 731 (#4 most common name, +64.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495


Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#24. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 450
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#262 (tie) most common name, -84.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630


Bodler // Shutterstock

#23. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 451
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#254 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812


Canva

#22. Kaylee

Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 453
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 231 (#59 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397


Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#31 most common name, -31.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho


Canva

#20. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 506
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#14 most common name, +3.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733


Canva

#19. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 514
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#131 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 523
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#94 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431


Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 527
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 823 (#3 most common name, +56.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222


Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#16. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 543
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#19 (tie) most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Idaho


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 545
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -72.8% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014


FreelySky // Shutterstock

#14. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 554
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 557 (#13 most common name, +0.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534


Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#13. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 563
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 647
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#36 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281


photoDiod // Shutterstock

#11. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#26 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho


Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#10. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 695
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#75 (tie) most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972


Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 757
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#8 most common name, -16.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457


Canva

#8. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 780
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#32 most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963


Canva

#7. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 243 (#53 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801


Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#6. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 892
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#5 most common name, -23.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Idaho


Canva

#5. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 926
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 443 (#21 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723


Canva

#4. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 932
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,065 (#2 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018


Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#3. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,047
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#24 (tie) most common name, -60.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172


Canva

#2. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,054
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#11 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714


Blend Images // Shutterstock

#1. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#1 most common name, -10.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305