RENO, Nev. (AP) — A new state law requires Nevada to hold a primary election next week, but the Nevada GOP voted to hold their own caucuses, or party-run meetings open to Republicans only. The state GOP will only award delegates needed to win the nomination through the caucuses, rendering the state-run presidential primary purely symbolic. Former President Donald Trump is competing in the caucuses, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is running in the primary. The unusual arrangement has confused some voters, including some who have received primary ballots in the mail and wonder why Trump’s name isn’t on it. Critics say the state GOP changed rules to help Trump win.

By GABE STERN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press/Report for America

