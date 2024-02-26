UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than two-thirds of the U.N. Security Council’s members have demanded that the Taliban rescind all policies and decrees oppressing and discriminating against women and girls, including banning girls education above the sixth grade and women’s right to work and move freely. A statement Monday by 11 of the 15 council members condemned the Taliban’s repression of women and girls since they took power in August 2021, and again insisted on their equal participation in public, political, economic, cultural and social life. The statement was issued before a closed council meeting on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent meeting with over 25 envoys to Afghanistan in Qatar.

