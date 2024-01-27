TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to completely overcast skies are expected for the region here for tonight. There is a slim chance to see a snow shower or two in the mountains of central ID and western WY, but overall, most of the region stays dry. Winds will stay light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy conditions are ahead for Sunday with only a 10-20% chance for the region to see a brief, light valley rain or mountain snow shower. Patchy fog is possible for the early morning hours. Winds will stay light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: The clouds start clearing out a little bit in time for the work week on Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected for the entire first half of the work week. Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers return on Thursday in the second half of the work week and continue into next weekend with the rain turning over to snow for next weekend. Winds will be mostly light for the long-term period. High temperatures increase just a little bit more by getting into the mid to upper 40’s for everyone for Wednesday. High’s will then look to decrease as high’s are down to the lower 40’s by Friday and down to the mid 30’s for next weekend.