TODAY: Mostly cloudy to completely cloudy skies will be present across eastern ID and western WY today. Isolated snow showers are possible in the mountains of central ID and along the Continental Divide this afternoon and evening. Winds look to remain light between 5-10 mph for the entire day. High temperatures get into the upper 20’s to mid 30’s.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for the region for Saturday. More isolated snow showers are possible in the mountains of central ID and the Continental Divide. Winds remain light. High temperatures stay in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s.

LONG TERM: We will have scattered snow showers come across eastern ID and western WY for Sunday before we have leftover mountain showers for Monday. The rest of the work week next week looks to remain pretty dry. Winds will ramp up to be between gusty between 10-25 mph for Sunday before calming down into the work week. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to upper 30’s for Sunday before cooling back to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s for the work week. There are hints of a cool down to the lower 20’s for late next week on Thursday and Friday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY until 10am Friday.