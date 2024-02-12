IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mostly cloudy this week. A slight chance of snow in this afternoon. Highs mostly in the mid 30’s.

There will also be a slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows will be in the teens to mid 20’s.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 38.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Cloudy with a chance of snow. Accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Snow likely. Depending where you are at will dictate how much snow you get. Most communities can expect a inch or less of snow. Lows 22 to 31.