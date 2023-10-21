TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions will be across the region for your Saturday night with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW: We should expect dry, partly cloudy skies to be with us for most of the day on Sunday. There will be a few isolated rain showers in central ID for Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures are in the 60’s.

LONG TERM: Rain showers push into the rest of the region once we get into Monday early morning. Isolated showers continue throughout the day on Monday. Dry conditions are mostly back for Tuesday before we get a push of scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers for Wednesday. Stray, leftover showers are left for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Winds will be breezy especially on Tuesday and Wednesday between 15-30 mph. High temperatures drop into the 50’s for Monday before dropping to the 40’s and upper 30’s for Thursday. High’s look to stay in the 40’s for next weekend.