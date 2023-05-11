We have a few thunderstorms for Thursday evening with clearing skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. High pressure will start to build in for Friday with breezy conditions.

Mostly sunny for your Friday, with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. Winds at 15-25 mph, with just a few thunderstorms for our local mountains in far east Idaho and Wyoming.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Saturday, with highs in the lower 70’s and gusty winds

Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 75°.