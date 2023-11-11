TONIGHT: Mostly clear and partly cloudy skies are expected with no chances of rain or snow for the entire night ahead. Winds should be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20’s.

TOMORROW: We should see dry, mostly sunny conditions throughout Sunday. Winds will be fairly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the low to mid 50’s for the valleys and upper 40’s for the mountains.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions should continue into the work week. I am not expecting rain and snow to come back until Thursday at the earliest with a slim chance of rain and snow at the end of the week. Greater chances for showers come the following weekend mainly on that Sunday. Winds will be light through the week. High temperatures stay in the 50’s all the way into Wednesday. Temps then cool off a little bit into the 40’s by Friday and into next weekend.