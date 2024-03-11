By Molly Ormsbee

SCHENECTADY, New York (WPTZ) — The mother of an 11-month-old infant who was found dead on Sunday following an Amber Alert has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder.

The Albany-Times Union reports that 24-year-old Persia Nelson was in custody and had an initial court appearance on Monday. An additional murder charge was added after an autopsy on revealed that the baby died of hypothermia.

The Schenectady County District Attorney said that when Nelson abandoned the child she showed a “depraved indifference,” which is a component of New York’s murder statute.

Schenectady police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning for Nelson’s daughter, Halo Branton, after she was reported missing. The girl was allegedly last seen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Campbell Avenue, according to police.

The Times Union obtained court documents that allege Nelson dropped the infant down a 10-foot “pipe access area” at a General Electric plant that was filled with water and mud at the base, causing the child’s fatal injuries.

About two hours after police issued the Amber Alert, they canceled it.

During a search involving multiple agencies, Halo Branton was found in the area of the General Electric campus. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. She would have turned a year old on April 14.

Police said Nelson had previously been seen wandering around the property and told security officers she had lost her child.

A judge set Nelson’s bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. She was being held at the Schenectady County Jail.

Court officials said Nelson is from Florida and spent time in a shelter in Albany County before arriving in Schenectady several months ago, according to the Times Union.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

NBC5 is continuing to follow the investigation and will provide updates as they become available.

