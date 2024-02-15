By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Gunfire erupted as a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up, killing one person and injuring multiple others.

Many of those who were there to celebrate the win witnessed the terrifying moments. KMBC spoke with Melissa Clardy and her 16-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, both of Independence, who were near the rally when gunshots rang out.

“We were over on the left side of the stage, and we were headed off to go up the hill toward the memorial to get out of there. All of a sudden, everybody just starts running right at us,” Clardy said. “We were probably feet from it.”

The mother and daughter said they both heard gunfire.

“I saw somebody fall,” Elizabeth said. “Didn’t realize what happened until she [mother] told me.”

“I’m absolutely terrified right now. Honestly, I don’t think I can handle going back to another parade for this. It’s not worth my daughter’s life,” Melissa Clardy said. “If somebody hadn’t run into us and turned us around, we could have been next.”

Melissa told KMBC that she’s thankful for first responders’ quick action.

“They were very, very quick to rush over there and get the rest of the crowd out of the way, and tried to help those who had fallen,” she said.

Police said they have two armed people in custody in connection with the incident.

