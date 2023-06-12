The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to plead guilty in federal court to using marijuana while possessing a firearm. Doing so is illegal under U.S. law. Deja Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the gun. Her son later used the weapon to shoot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, who was seriously wounded. Taylor is expected to plead guilty Monday afternoon. The case is separate from a child neglect case Taylor still faces on the state level. The shooting occurred in January the city of Newport News.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.