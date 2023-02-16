By Daeshen Smith

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Back in September of 2021, Nija Hill’s son Chavan Scruggs was killed outside of Figures Park. Even while grieving the loss of her son, she knew she wanted to help others.

“It was a bad situation and a bad place for me, and I knew the way I was feeling,” said Nija Hill. “You’re going to need a team you’re going to need people to come together.”

That’s why she started the group Mother’s Involved Against Gun Violence. To help those going through the same pain as she did.

“Being able to be with someone that’s heart hurts the same way your heart hurts that makes all the change in the world,” said Hill.

She started the group in November. It now has 60 members. They had their first in-person meeting this month. Hill says it’s already making a difference.

“We share experiences about going to trial experiences about you know you may not be able to sleep at night. You might not want to go on,” added Hill. “There’s somebody in that group that’s going to reach out to you.”

Not only has it helped them. Hill says seeing her vision become a reality has helped her through her process.

“It gives me hope. It gives me motivation to keep fighting,” said Hill. “Fighting for that next young man that may not be able to graduate or go to the prom. Those are some things my son will never be able to do.”

From here Hill says they plan to have monthly meetings for the mothers to give them a space to talk and learn different coping methods while also getting out in the community to take a stand against gun violence.

“When you have a group that actually experienced that it’s different,” said Hill. “These young men got to understand that these are mothers just like your mother. Lives that y’all are just taking with senseless gun violence.”

Hill says the group is open to any mother who has lost a loved one to violence. You can visit their website for more information. mothersinvolved.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.