BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – There will be a mother’s lounge at the Eastern Idaho State Fair again this year.

Bingham will also be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.

The mother’s lounge is a quiet, private and air-conditioned space for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have one conveniently located tent, which can be found on the Fair Map in blue.

The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a mother’s lounge.

In a private area in the same, larger tent in the western area by the tunnel, Bingham will also be setting up a sensory safe space for parents with children who have sensory processing difficulties. This will be a peaceful place to stop for a minute, cool off, and reset from all of the noise and lights. This sensory area will have a low-lit, air conditioned room with soft furniture, white noise and Nutrias colors.

Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages. After traveling from booth to booth, take a load off your weary feet and receive a free massage that will give you extra energy to get through the rest of your fair day.

“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” Bingham Healthcare public relations and marketing director Valerie Jewett said. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”