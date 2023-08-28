POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash Sunday on northbound Interstate 15 to Westbound Interstate 86 in Bannock County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 23-year-old Baytown, Texas, man was riding a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle northbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 72 at 1:39 a.m. The motorcycle impacted the jersey barrier on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed and the rider was separated from the motorcycle.

The man was wearing a helmet and transported by ground ambulance to a hospital.

Traffic was blocked at the intersection for approximately one and a half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.