(CNN) — Officials are trying to locate a mountain lion after it killed one person and injured another in an attack in a remote area near Georgetown, California, according to authorities.

At 1:13 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an 18-year-old who reported he and his 21-year-old brother were attacked by a mountain lion while antler shed hunting, according to a news release from the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old was separated from his brother during the attack and suffered “traumatic injuries” to his face, according to the release. Deputies and paramedics administered aid and took him to a hospital for further treatment.

After deputies searched for the unaccounted brother, they found him on the ground next to the crouched mountain lion around 1:46 p.m., the release said.

The deputies wanted to ward off the mountain lion so they could get to the missing brother, according to the release.

“Deputies discharged their firearms in order to scare the mountain lion off so they could render medical aid,” the release read. When they reached him, they realized the 21-year-old had died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife “have responded to the area and are currently working to locate the Mountain Lion,” the release said.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, according to the state agency. This is the first fatal mountain lion attack in California in 30 years.

The last fatal mountain lion attack in California was reported in April 1994, also in El Dorado County, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A 40-year-old woman died after an attack in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

Since 1890, there have been fewer than 50 reported mountain lion attacks on humans in California, and only six of those have been fatal. In most cases, the person was alone when the attacked occurred, according to the department.

CNN has sought more information about the attack from authorities.

