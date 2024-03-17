TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-A mountain lion was spotted in the area of Clubmoss Ln. in Driggs, on Sunday morning.

The Teton County Sheriffs Office sent out a safety notice on their facebook page.

They remind residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings while walking in the area and supervise children and pets.

Fish and game has been notified of the discovery, and is searching for the cougar.