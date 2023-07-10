VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a mountain lion.
The mountain lion was seen in the Coyote Lane area in Victor on Monday.
The sheriff’s office says if you see the mountain lion, keep your distance and stay inside. They are also asking that pets be kept inside for their safety.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.