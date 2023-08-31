TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A mountain lion was spotted roaming in Teton County, Idaho Wednesday.

People living in the area of Creekside Meadows Subdivision should be on alert for the mountain lion, use caution and always be aware of your surroundings.

The Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office asks people not to leave pets outside unsupervised and to store your trash properly.

If you see the mountain lion, call local law enforcement.