RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI)- Labor Day is often recognized as the unofficial end to the camping season. Although many still try to embrace some fall camping as the autumn colors start to paint the mountains in shades of red, yellow, and brown.

But looking back at the summer camping season, Trent Tyler one of the owners of Mountain River Ranch says, it’s been a busy year.

“We had a good year. I think with the growth of the area in general, with the population growth in Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Blackfoot, and Pocatello areas, there are people that are, looking for an out, an opportunity to get away somewhere peaceful and quiet and, you know, really that’s what Mountain River Ranch has to offer,” Tyler said.

But the camping fun doesn’t have to end once snow falls. The campground has found ways to stay open into the winter.

“It’s something that we’ve wanted to add since we bought Mountain River Ranch and so it’s been fun to watch our progress come here in the third year and we’re looking forward to it for many years to come,” Tyler said.

Some of the ways they have found to keep the campground and RV park open this winter is by insulating the water lines that run through many of their RV spots.

“They’ll just use insulated hoses and some heat tape on their spindles on their spigots. And, they’ll do a nice skirting underneath the trailer,” Tyler said.

The skirting underneath the trailer will help keep snow out and the warmth in Tyler explained. The hope is that they hope this will allow long-term guests and those campers who enjoy a snowy atmosphere safe and warm when it’s cold.

The hope is that by staying open year round they will be able to compete better with many of their neighbors.

“This will be our first year. There are a number of other campgrounds that stay open during the winter. And we feel like we’ve been missing out on that opportunity. So we are adding that to our reservation list and we’re excited to give that opportunity to short-term and long-term RV guys that want to come out and stay the season in winter,” Tyler said.

Tyler said they also plan on hosting a variety of dinner shows throughout the winter at the ranch that will allow them to bring more visitors to the area.

They also say that the change to being open year-round is permanent. If you want to visit the campground you can go here to make a reservation.