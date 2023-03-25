LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — One of the two Americans gunned down three weeks ago by a Mexican cartel is being remembered as a sweet man who hoped to celebrate his birthday with a journey over the border. Over 100 people attended a Saturday funeral for Shaeed Woodard, whose was slain just days before he turned 34 during a tightknit friend group’s road trip. Since then, an attorney for the Woodards says the family has received an outpouring of support. Pastor Hugh Samuels shared words of consolation for the family shocked by the sudden loss. While grateful for the support, attorney Colin Ram wants to remind people that “what happened in Mexico was an act of terrorism that affected the lives of four Americans.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

